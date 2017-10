UPDATE (4:45 a.m.) Highway 90 has repopened to traffic

GRAND BAY, Alabama (WKRG) – Highway 90 in Grady Bay from Hall Road to the MS/AL state line is closed due to flooding. ALDOT crews have set up barricades diverting drivers. Crews don’t know for sure when the roadway will reopen, but they are estimating around 5 a.m. this (Monday) morning. They are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route for the morning commute.