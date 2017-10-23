Heavy Rainfall Causes Sanitary Sewer Overflows in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

(WKRG) — After the heavy rainstorms on Sunday, both Mobile and Baldwin County health officials are warning the public about sanitary sewer overflows.

In the City of Mobile, close to 540,000 gallons have overflowed. Officials say it was a combination of heavy rain and aging infrastructure that caused the overflows.

The waterways affected are Eslava Creek, Three Mile Creek, and Mobile River.

In the City of Prichard, Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to multiple Sanitary Sewer Overflows, some were ongoing as of 3:15 p.m. Monday. The estimated gallons spilled so far, not counting the ongoing overflows, amounted to around 64,400 gallons flowing into Gum Tree Branch.

In Baldwin County, approximately 80,000 gallons spilled into D’Olive Creek in the Daphne area and 2,900 gallons spilled into Cowpen Creek in Fairhope.

Another 1,000 gallons spilled into Blackwater Creek in the Robertsdale Community.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught nearby and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.