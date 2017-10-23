“Guardian Angels” watch over Tampa neighborhood as search for possible serial killer continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A neighborhood watchdog group is making sure people in Seminole Heights stay safe as the search for a killer continues.

The Tampa chapter of the Guardian Angels is now taking to the streets of Seminole Heights.

The Guardian Angels is an unarmed, volunteer citizen group. The group’s goal is to ensure public safety.

The group has 20 to 40 people walking, driving and watching the streets near where the murders happened.

Three people were murdered in the neighborhood within ten days of each other, all within a one-mile radius.

“It could be random acts of violence. It could be a serial killer. It could be anything at this point. But it is unusual to have this many homicides in such a small area,” said Ron Smith, the Tampa Chapter leader of the Guardian Angels.

The Guardian Angels say not only are they here to keep an eye on things, but they are also here to help.

“If they are scared to go to the grocery store or to church we are here. We will walk them. We will walk them from A to B, ensure their safety,” said Guardian Angels volunteer William Cruz.

There will be a community meeting Monday night at 6:30. It will be held at Edison Elementary School.

Tampa’s mayor and the interim police chief will be there to answer questions from the public.