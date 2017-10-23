Governor Wants To Spruce Up State Parks, Spend Millions On The Environment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to spend more on the state’s beaches, springs and state parks.

Scott on Monday will roll out spending recommendations for 2018 that call for increasing money spent on environmental programs by more than $220 million.

The Republican governor will announce his $1.7 billion proposal during a visit to the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples.

Scott wants legislators to increase money set aside for Everglades restoration. He also wants them to spend $50 million on Florida Forever, the state’s land conservation program.

The budget recommendations also call for a nearly $40 million increase for state parks and a boost in spending on beach restoration programs to $100 million. Scott also wants $55 million for springs restoration.

Legislators will consider the requests in January.

