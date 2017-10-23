Former Auburn track assistant coach files discrimination suit

Associated Press Published: Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A former Auburn assistant track and field coach has filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and assault by a colleague.

Adrian Ghioroaie’s suit filed in United States Middle District Court on Oct. 16 names the university’s board of trustees and assistant head coach Henry Rolle.

The suit alleges that Ghioroaie was discriminated against because he is white and Romanian. Rolle and head coach Ralph Spry are black.

Ghioroaie, now a Toledo assistant, was fired in May 2016. He said Rolle choked him at a coaches meeting, and that he later felt pressured by Auburn’s administration and the human resources department to drop the mater.

Ghioroaie is seeking compensatory damages for mental anguish, back pay and benefits and reinstatement or “front” pay.

Auburn said through a spokeswoman it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

