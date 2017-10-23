Following Gulf Shores, Daphne City Leaders to Look at School District Finances

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just two weeks after Gulf Shores voted to star its own school district, another city in Baldwin County could soon do the same.

City officials aren’t saying much at this time but the City Council will be meeting next Monday to look at some numbers.

In a ‘public notice’ the city says the City Council voted on the 16th that it will plan a special meeting to discuss a ‘school feasibility’ study update. That meeting will be held on Monday the 30th at 5 pm at City Hall.

News 5 asked Mayor Dane Haygood why the city wanted this study to begin with but he declined to comment.

We also reached out to members of the City Council but have not heard back.

However, the mayor says there will be no vote this upcoming Monday and the meeting is to just look at the results of the study.