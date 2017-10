GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Gulf Technical Services in Gulf Breeze says his entire store has been damaged due to Sunday night’s storms.

Ken Smith says he’s owned the store almost twenty years and was not expecting this much damage.

“The front windows caved in,” Smith said. “And then the roof lifted up and now it’s behind the building.”

Smith says he estimates all the damage will cost around $50,000.

He says as of now, he’s just trying to salvage what he can.