Couple Finds 65 lbs of Pot With Amazon Order

ORLANDO, Florida (CNN) — A Florida couple gets a shock when opening a package in the mail. They found a large amount of marijuana in the box.

For one Orlando woman, Amazon is just easy. “We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon.”

So, this summer when she and her fiance needed to put some things in storage, they placed an order for 27-gallon storage totes. But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn’t feel right.

Woman: “They were extremely heavy, more heavy than you would think from ordering four empty bins.” The woman asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. She’s concerned, because after opening the box, they were hit with a strong odor. And under layers of packaging, they found 65 pounds of marijuana. They immediately called Orlando police.

Woman: “When the first officer got here she was in disbelief.”

Police took the drugs and launched an investigation. It had been shipped by Amazon “Warehouse Deals” via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts weighing 93.6 pounds.

Woman: “We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into and we didn’t sleep there for a few days.”

The customers said after going back and forth with Amazon, mostly by email for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor.

And finally received an email, giving them a $150 gift card with the message, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.” She says what they wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen.

Woman: “There was no concern for a customer’s safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst case scenario.”

Orlando Police have yet to make an arrest, and say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.