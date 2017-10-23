Coast Guard Search For Missing Man in Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, Louisiana (WKRG) — A search is underway for a man who was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard, he was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a fishing vessel 37 miles southwest of Morgan City.

The Coast Guard describes the man as “Vietnamese and wearing a t-shirt and sweat pants.”

Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew, Marines, and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene searching for the man.