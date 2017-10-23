CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mobile Sheriff’s Office Searches for Pair of Thieves

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help catching a pair of thieves.

The two were caught on home surveillance video.

Authorities say the two men in backpacks stole from a shed on Wards Lane in Semmes. The Sheriff’s office says they stole gas and various items.

The Sheriff’s Office also says the two stole a white truck from Mobile Police.

It is unclear at this point if the gun the second suspect pulls out is stolen or not.

If you reconize them, please call 251-574-8633. You can also report anonymously www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.