Bond Revoked for Man Charged in Shooting That Wounded 6-Year-Old Girl

By Published: Updated:
Eric Blackledge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been revoked for a man charged in a shooting in which a 6-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet.

Eric Blackledge was booked back into Metro Jail at 11:45 a.m Monday.

Blackledge was released on bond last week, but state prosecutors filed a motion to revoke it because they said Blackledge was already out on bond on a felony controlled substance charge.

Blackledge is one of two people charged in a shooting on South Scott Street last Monday that injured 6-year-old Kalaughan Franklin, who was treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators said Blackledge and the second suspect, Charles Berryhill, were shooting at each other. Berryhill was arrested and booked into Metro Jail last Thursday.

 

 

 

