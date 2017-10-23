Bond Revoked for Man Charged in Shooting That Wounded 6-Year-Old Girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been revoked for a man charged in a shooting in which a 6-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet.

Eric Blackledge on bond 4 drug case and new charges for Assault & Shooting into Occupied Dwelling. Bond has been revoked. ADA Herren — Mobile DA (@MobileDA) October 23, 2017

Eric Blackledge was booked back into Metro Jail at 11:45 a.m Monday.

Blackledge was released on bond last week, but state prosecutors filed a motion to revoke it because they said Blackledge was already out on bond on a felony controlled substance charge.

Blackledge is one of two people charged in a shooting on South Scott Street last Monday that injured 6-year-old Kalaughan Franklin, who was treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators said Blackledge and the second suspect, Charles Berryhill, were shooting at each other. Berryhill was arrested and booked into Metro Jail last Thursday.