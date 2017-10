MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Blue Bell Ice Cream and cookie lovers will be excited to know their new ice cream flavor is “Christmas Cookies”.

According to the Blue Bell Ice Cream website the ice cream is a mix of “chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies”

Blue Bell adds red sprinkles and a green icing swirl to the cookie mix. According to Blue Bell it is a “very merry flavor.”