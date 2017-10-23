Baldwin County School Busses May Travel Slower Due to Possible Flooding

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 received the following notice from Eddie Tyler, Baldwin County Superintendent:

Good morning – school is open today, Monday, Oct. 23. As always after heavy rain, our busses will be traveling slower today. I’ve been in touch with our transportation leadership and safety personnel. Other than the low-lying areas that are always prone to flooding, our county roadways seem to be in good shape this morning. Please take your commute to work a little slower this morning and watch for our buses as you travel. I hope you have a good day and a good week.