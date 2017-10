HARTFORD, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hartford man Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 64-year-old Andrew Michael Sweeney Jr. was killed when the 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue he was driving left the roadway and crashed.

The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. on County Road 55 two miles southwest of Hartford, ALEA says.

There is no further information as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.