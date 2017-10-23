Alabama State Parks Purchase Land on Grand Bay Savanna with BP Oil Money

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A large part of Alabama’s wild coastal wetlands will be protected forever thanks to a new partnership between the state and environmental groups.

The picturesque land in southern Mobile County is the very definition of what is now called Alabama’s ‘Grand Bay Savanna’, featuring a mix of grasslands and wetlands, with just a few trees thrown in. This area has been an ongoing project for the environmental group The Nature Conservancy and because of that, the public will get to enjoy it.

“It’s now out there preserved in perpetuity for the public, so we have recreational opportunities that have come on line, of course, there’s great habitat for hunting and fishing,” says Judy Haner with Nature Conservancy.

It’s a public/private partnership with the state, the Nature Conservancy, and other environmental groups. More than 26-hundred acres was acquired from private owners to add to the already state-owned conservation areas. Together, they all make up a 26-thousand acre coastal area that will remain virtually undisturbed. Most importantly, money acquired through the BP oil disaster was used in purchasing the lands.

“The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation funding is going to exactly what it’s supposed to be going to–environmental protection, setting us up to be sustainable against the next man-made or natural disaster,” says Casi Callaway with Mobile Baykeeper.

Now, basically everything along the Alabama coast west of Bayou La Batre and into Mississippi is a protected area and will stay that way forever.