3 bodies pulled from submerged vehicle in Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three bodies have been found in the car that’s been submerged in the Missouri River since Monday.

Police believe Angelica Gonzales, her husband Salomon Medina, and their 17-year-old daughter Vanessa Medina are the three bodies in the vehicle and were reported missing earlier this week.

Divers clawed their way across the bottom of the river this morning in very murky water for about an hour to successfully remove the car from the river.

“We have been inside the vehicle and I can confirm that there are three victims inside, but beyond that I’m not confirming any additional details. There’s still a lot of work to do as far as investigating just how this incident happened,” says Captain Mark Kirkpatrick with the Sioux City PD.

The dive team and police say they had to wait to try to get the car out of the water so they would have the most probability of success in retrieving it as well as provide the safest conditions for divers. The victims bodies were taken to Unity Point Health Saint Luke’s for a medical examiner to examine and confirm the identities