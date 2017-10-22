Viewer Shares Video Outside Of Chevron Pascagoula Refinery

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi (WKRG) — Lori Wolstenholme Tice shared the video on WKRG’s Facebook page.
She says her son took the video at the Chevron Refinery in Mississippi. The video shows a waterspout whirling debris.
Thank you for sharing Lori.
