Reckless Driver Captured After Traffic Pursuit in Destin

WKRG Staff Published:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG)  — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Baker man following a traffic pursuit in Destin.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a deputy spotted a vehicle driving slow without headlights. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, Jesse Ganey, refused to stop and began traveling on Highway 98 crossing the median twice.

According to a press release, “Ganey began to slow down for cars stopped at a pedestrian crossing light, but then struck three of them when he tried to squeeze through and get away.”

The 21-year old then fled from the vehicle when he was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Ganey faces the following charges; “fleeing and eluding, reckless driving with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting arrest without violence.”

Jesse Ganey, 21

According to deputites, “Ganey was taken to a local hospital where medical staff determined he ingested an unknown substance.”

