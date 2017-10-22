Reckless Driver Captured After Traffic Pursuit in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Baker man following a traffic pursuit in Destin.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a deputy spotted a vehicle driving slow without headlights. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, Jesse Ganey, refused to stop and began traveling on Highway 98 crossing the median twice.

According to a press release, “Ganey began to slow down for cars stopped at a pedestrian crossing light, but then struck three of them when he tried to squeeze through and get away.”

The 21-year old then fled from the vehicle when he was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Ganey faces the following charges; “fleeing and eluding, reckless driving with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting arrest without violence.”

According to deputites, “Ganey was taken to a local hospital where medical staff determined he ingested an unknown substance.”