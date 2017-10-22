Police Officer Shot & Killed In Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police officer Justin Leo, 31, was shot late Saturday night and later died at the hospital. The suspect has been shot and killed by police.

BCI Special Agent James Ciotti says two Girard police officers were called to the 400 block of Indiana Ave. just after 10 p.m. for what he calls a domestic related incident.

According to Ciotti, everything seemed fine when the officers arrived, but as they went to the door the suspect opened fire and shot officer Leo in the chest. The other officer then shot and killed the suspect in response.

Officer Leo was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for surgery, but died at the hospital.

Girard police, Liberty police and the Trumbull County Sheriff Department were all called to the scene.

Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect until his family has been notified of his death.

Officer Leo was a five-year veteran of the Girard Police Department.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi was fighting back tears after hearing word of the news.

“This is certainly the saddest day of our city’s history. It’s certainly the saddest day for me personally … Our community’s thoughts and prayers go to officer Leo’s family,” he said.