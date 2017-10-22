OCSO Continues to Investigate Random BB Gun Attacks

UPDATE October 22, 2017 11:30 a.m.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate incidents involving someone with a BB gun.

Since the initial complaints Friday, OCSO received another dozen reports of broken car windows in the Kenwood neighborhood off Mooney Road.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriffs, “the total damage estimate from the most recent cases is approximately $10,000.



Okaloosa County Sheriff’s are asking anyone with information to contact them at 850-651-7400.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office(OCSO) is investigating a “spate of apparently random BB gun attacks that took place between around 9:30 to 11 p.m. Friday night, targeting a car, a business, a bicyclist, and a pedestrian.”

According to a press release, “A vehicle parked at 656 North Beal Parkway had its rear window shot out. The victim says the shooter was in a Jeep with no doors.”

The clerk at the Exxon gas station on Beal Parkway, told officials he was working behind the counter when he heard several objects hit and break the glass in the front window around 10:15 p.m.

Larry Ashley with the OCSO says, “A 41-year old Fort Walton Beach man went to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center around 10:45 p.m. after he was struck just below the elbow with a BB while walking on Lovejoy Road. He says he saw a Jeep with no doors and a roll bar pass by him just before he was hit. And around the same timeframe, a 61 year old Fort Walton Beach man riding his bike northbound on the side of North Beal Parkway says he heard a loud pop and saw a Jeep with no doors drive past.. He heard several more loud pops before feeling something strike him in his right shoulder.”

Deputies believe the Jeep involved may be green and/or yellow in color, possibly camouflage, with a soft top and removable doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting using the P3 Tips Mobile application.