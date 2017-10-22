Georgia Southern fires coach Tyson Summers after 0-6 start

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – Georgia Southern has fired coach Tyson Summers halfway through his second season with the school after an 0-6 start.

The Eagles were blown out 55-20 on Saturday by previously winless Massachusetts, dropping Summers’ record to 5-13. Summers is a Georgia native who was defensive coordinator at Colorado State and Central Florida before being hired by Georgia Southern to replace Willie Fritz after the 2015 season.

He got off to a bad start not only with a losing season in year one but by moving the team away from the triple-option that has brought the program decades of success. Georgia Southern won six national titles in Division I-AA (now FCS), and then won 18 games in its first two seasons playing in FBS, the highest level of Division I football.

