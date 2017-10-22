Flooding Leads to Water Rescues in Mobile County

Mobile, Al (WKRG) – Flash flooding is causing dangerous driving conditions in Mobile County, including the city of Mobile. WKRG News 5 has heard of several reports of water rescues. We have crews out covering those calls now. Ashley Knight found a scene at Jesse Street and Banks Avenue in Mobile where a car was stalled out in high water. Mobile Police now have the area blocked off to traffic.

There are have been several other calls for help, including high water near the police academy.

At Old Shell Road and North Sage News 5 crews found another flooded car, and police blocking off the roads.

Old Shell and North Sage, Mobile
