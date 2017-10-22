Elderly Man Takes to Streets to Find Wife Kidney Donor

FARR WEST, Utah (CNN) — 74-year old Wayne Winters of Utah is on a mission to save his wife’s life and he’s spreading his message by wearing a sign. It’s gaining the attention of drivers, and thousands of people online.

Wayne says he is overwhelmed by how many people want to help him and his wife. With every step he takes and every car that passes, Wayne Winters gets closer to his goal.

“I’m trying to get a kidney for my wife,” says Wayne. “My wife has stage 5 kidney failure she’s on dialysis and she doesn’t like it it’s horrible.”

Wayne found the love of his life 26 years ago. Now he’s on the search to find her a kidney while Deanne undergoes dialysis. “It’s really hard today this is the worst I’ve ever seen her…she don’t look good.”

Wayne says he felt helpless watching Deanne suffer. “I didn’t know what to do…I felt like I needed to do something.”

Wayne got the idea of the sandwich board after seeing another man online, that did the same thing and got national attention. “I thought I can do this.” So he hit the streets. “Look at this road how busy it is from 3 to 6 o’clock its just like this i don’t know which way to face so i just walk up and down.” Red letters spell out the plea for his wife, and the hundreds of people in Utah also in need of a kidney.

Rush hour is his favorite time. “They’re slowed down they can look at my sign they can’t go home in a hurry (laughs).” He says, “It feels good being out here when people pull over and talk to you you are so elated.”

On the first day Wayne had a man stop. saying he would see if he was a match for Deanne. “I say Deanne I think we have a good chance of getting you a kidney.” But until it’s for sure, Wayne will keep searching. “After I get a kidney I will have my wife back the way she was normal helping people loving people she likes to serve other people.” Wayne says he’s overwhelmed with all the support. He knows finding a match isn’t an easy process, but says this is now his life mission. And even when he gets a donor for his wife, he won’t stop trying to get people to donate.