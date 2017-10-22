Caught on Camera: Man Tries To Steal Fire Truck

NEW YORK, New York (CBS) — A box truck hit several cars in New York City around noon.

A fire truck was on another call nearby when they came upon the accident. They asked for additional resources to come and aid them. One of the drivers involved in the incident became irate and got into the fire truck. He assaulted an FDNY (NY Fire Dept.) member who was in the driver seat. Because of this action, it is assumed by fire officials that he was trying to steal the truck. The FDNY member had minor injuries and there was no damage to the truck.

The original accident has a total of 9 patients that were treated at nearby hospitals. One patient was in serious condition, three in serious but stable and the five others had minor injuries.