Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The Carnival Fantasy is back in port on a Sunday morning, October 22nd. The ship was scheduled to dock Saturday morning and leave with its normal complement of passengers.

It’s not clear why the ship is back in Mobile as of 4:30 this morning. News 5 has reached out to Carnival media relations, Port Police, the Coast Guard and the Cruise Terminal for answers and we’re waiting to hear back.