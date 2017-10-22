BREAKING: Missing Child Alert Issued for 3-Year old Boy from Jacksonville, Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for 3-year old, Amari Harley.

According to a press release, he was “last seen in the area of the 6500 block of Arlington Road in Jacksonville, who was last seen wearing a black Star Wars Darth Vader t-shirt, black shorts and black and gold shoes. Amari has two moles under his bottom lip, one on each side, and a short hair cut. A candy apple green vehicle may be involved in Amari’s disappearance.”

He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amari is asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 1-904-630-0500 or 911.