Teen gets 60 years for double murder

Associated Press Published:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida teen has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing two men during a robbery.

News outlets report that the 17-year-old boy was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Authorities say the teen was 14 years old in April 2015 when he carried out a plot to kill and rob 23-year-old Ricky Taylor Miner and 21-year-old Andrew Laudano.

The teen told investigators after his arrest that he used to buy marijuana from Laudano and knew the man carried a lot of cash. Authorities say the teen gunned the men down in a car as two accomplices served as lookouts. They ended up with about $5,000 in cash, plus other items they took from the car.

