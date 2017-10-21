Students Disciplined for Racially Charged Post

RICHMOND, Texas (CNN) — Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a confederate battle flag on campus.

But it’s what another student posted to snapchat about the incident that has parents deeply concerned.

Reporter, Kevin Quinn spoke to the mother of one of those students who says she’s torn up about how the post has been portrayed.

This is the picture that has everyone with a tie to George Ranch High School talking.

Three students posing on the back of a pickup truck. Two holding flags, one Trump, one confederate.

“This has been twisted. The facts have been twisted and I wanted everybody to know that” said the mother of the boy with the Trump flag. He’s 17, a junior at George Ranch.

“These were not our son’s words.. nor were our son’s intent for anything to said like this. our family doesn’t stand for this. This is not who we are.”

Someone later added the caption on snapchat “@ ALL MY BROTHERS N SISTERS OF AFRICAN DESCENT. NOW IS THE DAY TO PROVE YOURSELF. LET THESE TWITTER FINGERS TURN TO TRIGGER FINGERS.”

“Somebody could potentially be harmed and we’re worried about that right now.”

This concerned mother says her son, the other teens and all their families have received death threats since the post.

Despite what you see here she says if you knew her, knew them, you’d know they are not racist.

“My youngest son is Hispanic or partially Hispanic so our sons…older sons do not judge…we are a biracial family so we are not one to judge anybody else.”

She says this is a learning moment for the boys. Lamar consolidated I-S-D says five students in all now face disciplinary action due to the demonstration, the three in the picture and two others.

A police presence at the school has been increased as a precaution.