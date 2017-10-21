Man Killed in Domestic Dispute Coming Home From Fair

Escambia County, FL (WKRG)

One man is dead as a family was traveling home early this morning from the Pensacola Interstate Fair. An Escambia County Sheriff’s office spokesman says the shooting death happened at about 1 a.m. About three to four members of a family were driving home when an argument broke out in the car. During the argument, a man was shot and later died from his injuries.

The incident happened near the intersection of Pine Forest Road and Interstate Circle in northwest Pensacola. Sheriff’s Office Officials say all parties are being interviewed at this time. Possible charges and an arrest are pending.