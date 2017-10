OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A Crestview man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Stillwell Blvd.

David W. Newcomb, 32, was in his wheelchair traveling on Stillwell Blvd when a vehicle struck the back of his wheelchair.

Newcomb was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical for treatment to his injuries.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a late 90’s model or early 2000’s model 4 door white sedan.

The vehicle may be missing the front passenger side headlight.