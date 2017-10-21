Man Arrested After Dragging Injured Dog

BOSTON, Massachusetts (CNN) — Neighbors say the puppy was crying in pain as a man was dragging him down the driveway at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

“It’s just a sad situation,” said one neighbor. “It’s terrible. I don’t understand it. I can’t fathom someone could do that to an animal. And continuously like that, hurting the dog and you don’t give up.”

The neighbor confronted the man and then called police. “I asked if the dog is ok. He said my dog is fine. I said it doesn’t seem ok. He said he’s fine.”

We’re told the dog suffered multiple fractures and bruises…it’s lungs filled with fluid, and there was evidence of strangulation.

“He was dragging the dog through the back yard. Bleeding and coughing up blood.”

Police arrested 22-year old Mark Hurd who is charged with animal cruelty.

Another neighbor says this isn’t the first time he’s seen the dog abused. “A couple of nights ago he was out there with a stick. And he was hitting the dog with a stick. He told us to mind our own business”

“I wish I would have done something but he told us to mind our own business.”

It’s not clear what prompted the vicious attack on the helpless animal. People who live in the area says the dog has always been friendly.

“Beautiful dog. Young dog. Not much more than a puppy. Tail always working and he would cry in the yard for attention.”

Caretakers have now set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for mounting medical costs, hoping the dog they’ve renamed Chance will get a second chance.

“Those cries are something you’ll never forget. It’s terrible.”