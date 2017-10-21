Lost Dog Runs Around City for Seven Hours Before Reuniting with Owner

NEW YORK, New York (CNN) — A Brooklyn chow-mix is the most popular dog in Manhattan right now.

The escape-artist got away from his walker Friday morning, and apparently made the entire borough his personal playground.

Gwen Wunderlich adopted her chow 6 years ago. Friday she was on a plane at Laguardia on the tarmac, when she got a call from her dog walker that Cash somehow wriggled out of his collar and leash and took off.

Gwen Wunderlich, dog owner: “Oh my God, we’ve lost the dog we lost him he escaped we’re so sorry and they were crying.” Gwen got off the plane that already started taxing. “So i told the stewardess I got up and she said are you sure we can only turn around for emergencies I’m like this is an emergency for me!”

She went to the police who told her a dog had been spotted in traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge which is several blocks from her home.

She posted her search on social media and immediately started getting calls on other sightings of Cash in lower Manhattan.

Wunderlich says, “We drove to Canal Street we drove over the Manhattan bridge, Brooklyn bridge, back downtown by Canal street.”

She got word he’d been spotted on the east side in the 50’s. “Hey sir I lost my dog can you tell me if you’ve seen that dog.”

She kept getting updates from her friends who were also on the hunt all over the city. She found lots of strangers who had seen him.

One person said, “Earlier this morning a coworker of mine saw him there I think people tried to get him but he ran this way.” Another said, “Oh my God we tried to get him so bad I took my leash off my dog and he went down Second Avenue.”

Seven hours after Cash had run off Gwen finally got a call from Animal Control.

“I want to make sure that it’s him of course, but overjoyed if it is, I already feel 100-percent better” she said.

Turns out, he had walked into a deli at 18th Street and 8th Avenue, walked behind the counter and wouldn’t leave. Police were called and Cash made it to animal control where the best friends were reunited after the journey of a lifetime.