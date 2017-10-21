Fire crews respond to gas explosion at Mansfield restaurant

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–A gas explosion at the Spring Hill restaurant in Mansfield has injured several people.

The explosion took place at the restaurant on Storrs Road around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.

State police said five to seven people were injured. Trooper Kelly Grant said that all of the injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

State police, Mansfield fire crews, five ambulances, two paramedics, and Life Star all responded to the scene. Life Star transported at least one victim to Hartford Hospital.

Route 195 between Route 275 and Spring Hill Road have been closed, according to police.

Police said there is no active fire at the scene.