Caught on Camera: Dog Rescued From Well

CBS Published:

UDAIPUR, India (CBS) —  A stray dog in India was rescued by an animal rescue and treatment organization after being trapped in a deep well for hours in July, a recently-released viral video shows.

Alerted of the trapped dog, Udaipur-based Animal Aid Animal attended to the rescue and dragged the dog via a net from a 70-foot-deep (21.3 metre) well. The dog seemed to have been struggling in the water for hours and on the edge of losing her strength, according the Animal Aid Unlimited.

The paws of the unnamed stray dog, around 3 years old, were bleeding when she was rescued, but she was fully recovered a few days later, added the Animal Aid Unlimited.

The rescue video, released by the organization on its Facebook page on October 12, has been viewed 1.1 million times within nine days.

