“Buddy Walk” For Down Syndrome Today in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The 10th Annual Buddy Walk for the Down Syndrome Society of Mobile is this morning. Online registration is closed and in-person registration resumes this morning at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 10 this morning. News 5 attended the fundraiser last year as well.

In a sea of purple t-shirts, there are unmistakable moments of pure joy. First and foremost this is a fundraiser but it’s also a chance to raise awareness about people with Down Syndrome.

“That they’re just like us they have the same dreams and aspirations we have they want jobs, they want relationships and they want the right to the pursuit of happiness,” said Chairwoman of the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk Cathy Ogarek in 2016. The walk brings together hundreds of people hoofing it on a loop through downtown for the same cause. Many of the people carry signs or have children with special needs. Saturday’s a time to help clear up misconceptions about Down Syndrome.

“Every day is full of unconditional love. He wakes up the same person every day, unlike a lot of us do,” said David Dean. His son Wesley has Down Syndrome. It’s a short walk around downtown for a mission that inspires people for different reasons. For more information, you can click here.