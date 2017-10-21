Bikers from 2 States Join to Raise Money During Ace of Hearts Poker Run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Riders from two different states showed up to the Mobile Bay Harley Davidson and Harley Davidson of Pensacola for the 1st Annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run on Saturday.

Bikers paid $20 to join a fun game of poker. All riders received an Ace of Hearts Poker Run sheet with 5 places to stamp their card. The first stamp was given at the respective Harley Davidson dealership and the last stamp will be issued at the Flora-Bama. There will be 3 stops on either side of the state line in route to the Flora-Bama where riders receive their additional stamps.

The event raises money for the American Heart Association.

The ride ends with a party at the Flora-Bama at 3:00 p.m. The rider with the best hand receives a $500 prize. Non-rider wrist bands for friends and family will be available at the Flora-Bama for $10 each.

