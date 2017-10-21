4 people shot in Tampa, search for suspect underway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were injured in a shooting in Tampa late Friday night.

Police were called to East Nordica Street near Avon Avenue around 11 p.m. for the shooting.

All four victims were taken from the scene to local hospitals. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police have identified the victims as 29-year-old Ronnie O’Neil, 28-year-old Anthony Lewis, 33-year-old Ruby Alexander and 27-year-old Donnie Miller.

The victims told police an unknown minivan-type vehicle drove by and shot into a crowd of people standing outside.

Right now, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive for the shooting. They are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting.