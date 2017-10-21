13 ways to make sure this Halloween is full of treats, not tricks

Related Coverage List of Local Halloween Events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In just about a week and a half, kids will dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating.

But with all of the festivities, it’s still important to stay safe and healthy. So, family physician Dr. Mike Sevilla shared some tips with WKBN, sister station to WKRG, to help keep kids out of danger’s way this Halloween.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives 13 tips to remember while at parties or enjoying the holiday this Autumn.

S — Swords, knives and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible

A — Avoid trick-or-treating alone

F — Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you

E — Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them

H — Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you

A — Always test make-up in a small area first to prevent skin and eye irritation

L — Look both ways before crossing the street

L — Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses

O — Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible

W — Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision or falls

E — Eat only factory-wrapped treats

E — Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult

N — Never walk near lit candles and be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes

