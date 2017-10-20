What’s Working: Last Daughter of Charity at Providence Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a local hospital is celebrating a special woman, who has dedicated her life to the mission of helping others. Sister Alex Lazzari is the last Daughter of Charity, who is assigned to Providence Hospital.

The hospital was founded by the Daughters of Charity religious order back in the 1850s, and at one time had at least a dozen sisters who ran each floor and each department. Sister Alex turns 89-years-old later this year and says she will continue to serve as long as she can. “We don’t retire. As long as we can move, we do something.”

Employees at Providence say Sister Alex helps preserve the Catholic presence at the hospital. She keeps the chapel stocked and tidy, and she puts prayer cards on each patient’s breakfast tray. She also is available to pray with patients if she’s needed.

Dianne Wattam works in the Patient Relations Department. She says people appreciate seeing Sister Alex and other Daughters of Charity (not assigned to Providence) in the halls. “To see the habit is amazing. You can see the reaction on patients’ faces, and in the families and staff. They love to see them.”

Lisa Bean works with Sister Alex in the Pastoral Care Department. She says, “She is very unique and very special, and we don’t want to lose her.” Sister Alex says, “God-willing,” she’s not going anywhere. Her next stop will be when “God calls her home.”