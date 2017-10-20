Vandals Strike Spanish Fort Cemetery

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Any cemetery has seen its share of tears but at Bankester Cemetery in Spanish Fort, there was a different kind of sadness after vandals tore through the community cemetery.

The vandals smashed and tore up anything in sight and even things they couldn’t see. “It breaks my heart,” says Agnes Wilson. “It absolutely breaks my heart.”

Most of the damage had been cleaned up a few hours after the vandalism had been discovered. Only shattered glass and broken figurines were left behind. Photos show the extent of the damage.

Throughout the day, family members came to check and make sure the final resting places of their loved ones had not been disturbed.

But what the vandals could not destroy was what this sacred place means to so many. Wilson’s husband Edison was buried here three years ago. “I come out here to talk to him,” she says. “I might sound crazy but I do. I go to my Mama’s grave and talk to her.” Only she knows what to tell them about this.

Those responsible may not have covered their tracks very well. Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office believe the suspects are kids living in the nearby Stone Brook subdivision.