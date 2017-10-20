Three Men Arrested for Shot Fired After Alt-Right Speaker’s Visit to Florida

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. The Montana-based National Policy Institute, run by Spencer, who popularized the term “alternative right,” is among groups of the white nationalist movement with tax-exempt status. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Police say three men were arrested after a shot was fired at a group of people following the appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida.

The Gainesville Police Department said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Tyler Tenbrink, 30-year-old William Fears and 28-year-old Colton Fears, all from Texas, were arrested on attempted homicide charges.

Police say the three were in a vehicle Thursday after Spencer’s speech and began making Nazi salutes and shouting Hitler chants at a group of people at a bus stop.

Police say Tenbrink showed a handgun while the Fears brothers encouraged him to shoot.

He fired a single shot, police say, missing the group and striking a nearby building.

Police say two of the three have connections to “extremist groups.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s