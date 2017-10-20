SRSO: Deputies Arrest “Key Player” in Local Narcotics Distribution

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — After an 8-month long investigation, various law enforcement teams assisted in the arrest of what investigators say is a “key player” in local narcotics distribution. 35-year-old Antonio Dewayne Davis was arrested early Friday morning.

According to Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and SWAT team members executed a search warrants. Investigators say the warrants uncovered, cash, drugs, and guns.

Investigators say the Narcotics Unit gathered intelligence over the 8-month period that led detectives to believe that Davis was dealing narcotics out of his Renee Circle home.

This is a list of what investigators say they found:

  • over $46,000 in cash
  • 22 Grams Crystal “Ice” Methamphetamine, street valued at approximately $2200.00
  • 200 zanax bars, street valued at approximately $ 2000.00
  • 33 Hydromorphone, street valued at approximately $1000.00
  • 10 Hydrocodone, street valued at $100.00
  • 15 lbs Marijuana, street valued at $37500.00
  • (2) AR-15 Rifles
  • Saiga 12 automatic shotgun

Antonio Davis’ wife, Terran Davis, is also a part of the investigation. Investigators say she will be charged as well.

Antonio Davis is being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail.

