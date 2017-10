PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A pursuit has ended with a crash near Bear Fork Road and Dial Street in Prichard.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that appeared to have flipped and hit a power pole.

Members of Prichard Police, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals are on scene.

Dispatchers have called for five ambulances. Multiple people appeared to have been injured.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this page as we get new information.