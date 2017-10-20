BREAKING: Motorcycle Riding Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

UPDATE: 10/20/2017

MPD reports that they have arrested a suspect. The police release readsL

The MPD Robbery Unit received a tip that led to identifying and locating the suspect who robbed the bank. Michael Taylor, 35, was arrested. On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6391 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a bank robbery. An unknown male suspect entered the location and handed the teller a note. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect left the location. The suspect was riding a motorcycle from the location.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., a man walked in with a black backpack and demanded money. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo location at Hillcrest and Cottage Hill roads.

Police tell us he is about 5’10” and in his early 20’s.

Call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 if you recognize the suspect.