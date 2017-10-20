LIVE Traffic Blog

5:06 A.M.-Our first check of traffic here on this early Friday reveals things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any accidents or delays. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol also reporting no accidents right now. They’re finishing up the overnight road construction they’re on I-65 Northbound just a little south of exit 13 in the Saraland area (that’s at Highway 158) so shouldn’t be much more of a delay there. We’re looking good right now throughout the Panhandle as well Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola police reporting no accidents.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.