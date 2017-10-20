Judge Believes Bond is too Low for Gas Station Robbery Suspect

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Before granting the $60,000 bond recommended by the District Attorney’s Office for Joseph Soutullo, Judge Bob Sherling made a point to say he felt the bond was too low.

Soutullo is accused of robbing the Citgo on Riverside Drive Wednesday night. Prosecutors say he can be seen on surveillance video entering the Riverside Food Mart and pointing a gun at tellers as one handed him cash. The other teller grabbed a gun and fired at Soutullo, but missed and struck a 15 year old girl.

The judge said Soutullo should feel lucky no one was hurt or killed during the crime.