Fundraiser jambalaya might have killed 1, sickened dozens

COLUMBIA, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s health department says salmonella from the chicken and sausage jambalaya at a softball team’s fundraiser may have killed one person and apparently has made dozens of people ill.

Department of Health spokeswoman Samantha Hartmann says at least 49 people got sick after eating the rice and meat dish sold Monday, and 31 were hospitalized.

A news release says doctors expect more illness, because more than 300 plates may have been sold. The gastrointestinal illness occasionally develops a week later.

The fundraiser was in Columbia, a town of about 400 and the Caldwell Parish seat.

The health department advises throwing away any uneaten food from the event, including side dishes.

It says samples from five people tested positive for salmonella, and an autopsy will tell whether salmonella caused the death.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)