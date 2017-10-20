Florida mother charged in connection with infant’s death

By Published:
Courtesy: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) – A Florida mother has been charged in the death of her 8-month-old daughter.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says 19-year-old Jada LeBoeuf was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter. Her daughter, Journey LeBeouf, died in February after being left unattended for nearly five hours.

An arrest affidavit says Journey lived with her mother, aunt and maternal grandparents in Winter Haven. Family members last saw Journey alive in the evening as they went to bed. Deputies say LeBoeuf would typically sleep on a couch in the living room, and Journey would sleep in a car seat near her mother.

Authorities say LeBoeuf left the home and returned hours later. Officials say she found the baby on the couch, tangled in the blanket and unresponsive.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was suffocation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s