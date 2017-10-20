Feel Good Story: Crestview Officer Helps Beloved Senior Get New Wheels for Walker

CRESTVIEW, FL — A beloved senior citizen, known to Crestview residents as “Miss Sara,” is walking around town a little faster thanks to the efforts of a local officer and healthcare supplier.

Sara Reese is often seen wheeling her way around Crestview on her walker, with drivers kindly coming to a halt on busy Ferdon Boulevard to allow the mobility-challenged Reese safe passage across the roadway. She uses her walker to visit the laundromat, drop off peanut-brittle made by members of her church, and run other errands.

Officer Wanda Hulion of the Crestview Police Department, who knows Miss Sara well, noticed that Reese’s walker had endured plenty of wear and tear over the years. She began seeking out a way to get her a brand new walker.

“She said, ‘Wanda, I don’t need a whole walker. I just need new wheels,” Ofc. Hulion said. “[Reese’s] mobility is what’s kept her going all these years.”

Hulion called Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, seeking a discounted set of tires for Miss Sara’s walker.

“The sales rep said, ‘Yes ma’am, how many do you need?’ I was hoping for a discount, not for him to just give them to her.”

But “just give them to her” they did, and now Miss Sara is tooling around town on a set of fine new, heavy duty wheels valued at $120, courtesy of the nationwide healthcare mobility company.

“It’s that fierce determination. Miss Sara’s independent and determined to keep it that way,” said Hulion.