Father of Newborn Sells Heroin in Maternity Ward

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTAE) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of selling heroin inside a maternity ward the same day his baby was born.

In the maternity ward at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital the same day Cody Hulse’s newborn was born, he admitted to police he was delivering heroin inside the hospital.

Greensburg police arrested him Thursday.

Security removed his baby from the room before police made the arrest.

Hulse told them he sold drugs to several people who had visited the room earlier that day.

Officers found a zip case in Hulse’s pocket that had 34 bags of suspected heroin, needles, rubber bands, a spoon, and empty bags of heroin.

People in Greensburg are stunned. On Facebook, some people who are close to Hulse had harsh words to say including, “I’m sure your kids will be real proud of you. You should get father of the year for this one.”

The hospital gave WTAE a statement saying, “We appreciate the efforts the City of Greensburg Police Department. Excela Health’s security team works cooperatively with local and state law enforcement on an ongoing basis to help insure our healthcare is delivered in a safe environment for patients, visitors, and employees.”

Hulse’s girlfriend and the girlfriend’s mother both said they did not know he had heroin in the room.

No word if Hulse has an attorney.